Victim in fatal Winnipeg house fire ID'd, death considered a homicide

The victim in a fatal weekend house fire in Winnipeg's West End has been identified, and following an autopsy, his death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Johnathen Joseph Tait, 33, was found inside a house on Furby Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Two other people who were inside the house managed to get out on their own, the city's Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stated in a release at the time.

They were taken to hospital in stable condition. Tait was rushed there in critical condition but later died.

The home sustained significant damage from the fire, the cause of which was being investigated by the police service's homicide unit, fire officials said on the weekend.

The homicide unit is asking anyone with information about the incident or events leading up to it to call investigators at 204-986-6508. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).