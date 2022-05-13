Man dies in trailer park fire in southern Manitoba

A 41-year-old man was found dead inside a trailer home that caught fire in southern Manitoba on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called just after 8 p.m. to a fire in the Aspen Grove mobile home park in the southeast corner of Steinbach.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the home on Aspen Four Drive and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, RCMP said in a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More news from CBC Manitoba: