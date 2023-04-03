Fire in Tataskweyak Cree Nation claims life of 25-year-old woman

A fire in Tataskweyak Cree Nation has claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman.

Around 11 p.m. on April 2, Thompson rural RCMP received a report of a fire on Airport Road, according to a news release Monday.

RCMP and the community fire department both responded to the fire.

The fire crew entered the home after the flames were extinguished and found the woman, who was pronounced dead.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tataskweyak Cree Nation is about 710 km north of Winnipeg, and about 120 km northeast of Thompson, Man.