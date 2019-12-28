2 people found dead after house fire in remote northern First Nation

Two people are dead after a house fire in a remote northern Manitoba First Nation last week.

The fire happened Thursday morning in Northlands Denesuline First Nation, located at Lac Brochet, says an RCMP news release. Thompson RCMP were called at about 7 a.m.

The community is about 1,000 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and accessible only by winter roads or air.

When they arrived at the fire, police were told at least one person was missing from the community and might be in the home.

Once the fire was put out, officers entered the residence and found the remains of two people.

The remains were sent to Winnipeg for autopsies.

The home was completely destroyed by the fire.

The RCMP major crimes services is investigating the fire along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner. The cause of the fire is still being determined and police are not investigating it as arson, an RCMP spokesperson said.

