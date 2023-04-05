Man found dead after house fire on Manitoba First Nation

A 49-year-old man was found dead after a house fire on Bloodvein First Nation on Tuesday.

RCMP were called about the fire just before 5 a.m. and told someone was believed to still be inside.

Officers and community members worked to put out the flames. Once the smoke had dissipated, RCMP went in and located the man, who was declared dead.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Bloodvein is on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, more than 200 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

