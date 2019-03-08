Inquiry needed into fatal derailment that killed Manitoba conductor: Ashton

Northern Manitoba MP Niki Ashton wants an inquiry into a train derailment that killed a conductor and seriously injured an engineer.

In a letter to federal Transportation Minister Marc Garneau, the MP for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski says an inquiry is needed after a labour code investigation by Transport Canada found Hudson Bay Railway failed to take steps to ensure the safety of its employees.

In a letter dated Jan. 9, 2019, Transport Canada rail safety inspector Judith Harris writes that the company "failed to inform operating employees of a known hazard" on the tracks.

"We need to ensure that safety on this track is of paramount importance and that the fatality that took place wasn't in vain. We need to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again," Ashton said in an interview with CBC News.

The directive from Transport Canada says the company didn't have a hazard prevention program, or a plan in place to respond to an accident involving a train in a remote location. The crash was discovered by chance when people in a helicopter happened to fly by.

Transport Canada gave the company until May 1 to fix the problems.

The derailment on Sept. 15, 2018 came just weeks after ownership of Hudson Bay Railway transferred from Denver, Colorado-based Omnitrax to Arctic Gateway Group.

Murad Al-Katib, president of AGT Foods, one of the partners of the Arctic Gateway Group, said the company is appealing the Transport Canada directive.

"We believe there are a number of factual inaccuracies in the order," he said, adding that he couldn't comment further because of the appeal.

Transportation Safety Board investigating

Kevin Anderson, the train conductor, and a 59-year-old engineer waited for medical help for hours after they became stuck in the wreckage near Ponton, a community about 145 kilometres southwest of Thompson, Man.

Kevin Anderson on a family holiday in Florida. (Kerri LaJambe)

The engineer survived, but an autopsy report on Anderson said he bled to death after suffering "serious but survivable injuries."

Al-Katib said the company is awaiting final results of the Transportation Safety Board investigation, which he said won't be complete until at least the fall.

Days after the derailment, the TSB confirmed there had been a washout at the site of the crash after two culverts became blocked, possibly due to beaver activity, sometime after the track was last inspected, on Sept. 13.

CBC News has reached out to Garneau and Transport Canada for comment.