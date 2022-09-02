3 dead in separate crashes on same day in Manitoba

Three people were killed in three separate crashes in Manitoba in a span of just over nine hours, RCMP say.

A 69-year-old man from the rural municipality of Dauphin died after he was ejected from a pickup truck just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

He was driving on Road 109 W. just southeast of Dauphin when the vehicle hit the ditch and rolled, police said.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About seven hours later, another pickup truck went into a ditch and rolled, this time off the Trans-Canada Highway east of Portage la Prairie.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Winnipeg, also was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and pronounced dead at the crash scene.

A short time later, just after 11 p.m., RCMP were called to two-vehicle crash at Highway 52 and Road 32 E, two kilometres west of Steinbach.

A southbound vehicle entered the intersection and was hit by a westbound vehicle, RCMP said. A 37-year-old woman from Mitchell, who was driving the southbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

That crash remains under investigation, police said.

