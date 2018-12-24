Manitoba road fatalities rose in 2018: RCMP

More people died in crashes on Manitoba roads in 2018 than the previous year, according to RCMP.

The total, which is also above the five-year average, is discouraging for police, who have been preaching for years about safe driving habits and say the majority of deaths are preventable.

"It is frustrating but we will continue putting that message out there," said RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre. "This is not a number we want to see climb any more."

There were 75 crashes this past year, resulting in the deaths of 81 people. In 2017, there were 68 fatal crashes with 76 deaths, Manaigre said.

The five-year average is 79 deaths. The decline last year gave RCMP some hope the trend was going in the right direction.

"So this [latest number] is not a good thing," Manaigre said. "And it's especially troubling because many of these are preventable."

The majority of the deaths can be attributed to drivers failing to wear seatbelts, and driving while impaired or distracted, he said.

Those 81 deaths affect thousands more people — family, friends and other loved ones connected with the victims, Manaigre said.

"We just ask people to please make that smart decision: buckle up, slow down and choose not to drink and drive," he said.

The message takes on even greater weight during this holiday season while people are socializing at many gatherings around their communities, Manaigre added.