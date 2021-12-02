Skip to Main Content
2 dead in separate crashes outside of Winnipeg

Two people died in crashes five minutes apart on Wednesday evening east of Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Cyclist hit on highway in RM of Springfield; man who stopped to load furniture onto truck hit near Beausejour

RCMP were called to two fatal crashes within minutes on highways east of Winnipeg on Wednesday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 61-year-old man from Oakbank was pronounced dead on Highway 44 near Beausejour, where he was hit by a vehicle around 7:15 p.m.

The man was hauling a couch in a pickup truck when the furniture fell out, police said in a news release. He stopped and was trying to retrieve the couch from the middle of the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver of the other vehicle was not physically injured, police said.

The RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

The second crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Highway 12, near the intersection of Highway 15, in the rural municipality of Springfield.

A 77-year-old man who was riding a bicycle was pronounced dead after he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The 41-year-old woman who was driving was not injured.

Alcohol wasn't a factor in either collision but dark road conditions were, police said.

