2 dead in separate crashes outside of Winnipeg

Two people died in crashes five minutes apart on Wednesday evening east of Winnipeg, RCMP say.

A 61-year-old man from Oakbank was pronounced dead on Highway 44 near Beausejour, where he was hit by a vehicle around 7:15 p.m.

The man was hauling a couch in a pickup truck when the furniture fell out, police said in a news release. He stopped and was trying to retrieve the couch from the middle of the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The 23-year-old driver of the other vehicle was not physically injured, police said.

The RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

The second crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Highway 12, near the intersection of Highway 15, in the rural municipality of Springfield.

A 77-year-old man who was riding a bicycle was pronounced dead after he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The 41-year-old woman who was driving was not injured.

Alcohol wasn't a factor in either collision but dark road conditions were, police said.

