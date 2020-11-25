Woman, 33, dies in crash on Peguis First Nation

An impaired driver crashed a car on Peguis First Nation, killing a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called to the scene, on West Road in the Interlake community, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a 32-year-old driver moved his vehicle to the side to make room for a vehicle coming toward him. He lost control and drove the car into ditch, then into the side of a driveway approach.

The 33-year-old passenger, a woman from Fisher River Cree Nation, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.

Another passenger, a 33-year-old man from Peguis, received minor injuries, police said.

The driver, from Gods Lake Narrows, is charged with impaired driving causing death. He had minor injuries.

