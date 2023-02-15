Arrest warrant out for driver of SUV involved in fatal crash in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they say was driving an SUV that crashed into a tree, killing a woman in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood last May.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Christian Grant Patchinose, 28, who is wanted on multiple impaired driving charges and dangerous driving causing death.

The charges stem from an incident just before 1 a.m. on May 30, 2022, when police tried to stop an SUV in Deer Lodge but the driver sped off.

The vehicle was found a short time later on Truro Street, between Ness and Silver avenues, where it had crashed.

Patchinose and a 16-year-old female passenger were transported to a hospital in unstable condition, while another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was sent to hospital in critical condition but died.

The warrant for Patchinose was issued on Jan. 24, 2023, after officers were unable to locate him following his release from hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Patchinose is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).