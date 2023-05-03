Winnipeg police not responsible for May 2022 crash that left 1 dead, 2 injured: IIU

Manitoba's police watchdog has found no evidence to show that Winnipeg police caused a car crash last year that left one person dead and two injured.

Winnipeg police notified the investigative unit of the incident on May 30, 2022, after officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Deer Lodge neighbourhood around 12:45 a.m. earlier that day, a Wednesday news release says.

The driver failed to stop, fled the area and crashed into a tree on Truro Street, between Ness and Silver avenues, the release says.

Christian Patchinose and a 16-year-old female passenger were later taken to hospital in unstable condition, while another passenger, a 22-year-old woman, went to hospital in critical condition and later died, Winnipeg police previously said.

Police announced an arrest warrant issued for Patchinose in January for his involvement in the fatal crash, after they were unable to locate him following his release from hospital.

Officers found Patchinose at a home in Winnipeg's William Whyte area around 10:30 p.m. on March 24 and arrested him on multiple impaired driving charges and dangerous driving causing death, police announced in April.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christian Grant Patchinose in January in connection to the May 2022 fatal crash. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

A range of evidence was obtained by the police watchdog, including video footage from various locations, a traffic analyst collision report, as well as police radio transmissions, GPS records and call history, the Wednesday release says.

Investigators also conducted interviews with two people affected by the crash, 11 civilian eyewitnesses, seven members of WFPS and two officers who witnessed the crash, according to the release.

The watchdog's civilian director says there was no evidence that any Winnipeg police officers played a role in the crash, or the subsequent death and injuries,

Their investigation into the incident is now closed, the watchdog agency says.

The civilian director's report will be released at a later date, the release said, since one of the people affected by the crash is facing charges before the court in relation to the incident.

