Man killed in crash, loaded sawed-off shotgun found in vehicle

A two-vehicle crash in Winnipeg left one man dead and two others facing charges after police found a loaded sawed-off shotgun in one of the cars.

Police were called to the crash, at Grey Street and Munroe Avenue in the East Kildonan area, around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

A vehicle with three people inside collided with another vehicle, then crashed into a hydro pole.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responders had to extract people from the vehicle that had three occupants. While they were doing so, a loaded sawed-off shotgun was found inside.

One passenger, a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries.

The driver and a passenger — a 45-year-old man and 32-year-old man — were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The man driving the other vehicle, the only person in that car, was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons but not injured, police said.

The 45-year-old is charged with impaired driving, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and nine firearms-related offences.

The 32-year-old is charged with 10 firearms-related offences.

