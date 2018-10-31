18-year-old from St. Georges, Man., dead after rollover in Whiteshell

Lac du Bonnet RCMP are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Manitoba's Whiteshell Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 307, one kilometre north of Highway 44, around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was found off the road and partially submerged in water.

An 18-year-old from St. Georges, Man. — about 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg — was ejected and found a short distance from the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was working at the time and Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health has been advised of the crash.

