Man, 55, dies after van crashes into semi-trailer west of Winnipeg

A crash involving a van and a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway just west of Winnipeg has claimed the life of a 55-year-old man.

The semi stopped on the highway around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and was waiting to turn north onto Cabot Road when it was rear-ended by the van, RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning.

The driver of the van died at the scene. The man, from Matlock, Man., was the only person inside the van, police said.

The driver of the semi, a 21-year-old man from the rural municipality of Springfield, was not hurt.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Investigators, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to examine the cause.

