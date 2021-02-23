Man dies after car hits tree near western Manitoba community

A 58-year-old Manitoba man died Monday night when his vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.

RCMP were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 41, just outside the edge of St. Lazare, a community in western Manitoba near the Saskatchewan border.

The vehicle was westbound into the town when it crashed, police said.

The St. Lazare man, who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered severe injuries. He was rushed to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol was not a factor and the man was wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to RCMP, who are investigating the cause of the crash.

