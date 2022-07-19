20 year-old dead, teen arrested after Monday night crash in St. Andrews: RCMP

A 20-year-old man is dead and a teen has been arrested after a crash that also left four people injured just north of Winnipeg Monday night, RCMP say.

Mounties say they arrived at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 230 in the municipality of St. Andrews around 10:30 p.m.

An investigation determined an SUV going west on Highway 230 entered the intersection when it was unsafe to do so and collided with a pickup truck pulling a camper trailer, which was headed north on Highway 8, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The pickup truck, which had four people inside, rolled into the ditch. One of the passengers, the 20-year-old man from St. Andrews, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old woman, also from St. Andrews, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other two people in the truck — the 46-year-old man driving it and a 20-year-old woman — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg, suffered minor injuries. He was arrested and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, the release said.

Selkirk RCMP and the Mounties' criminal collision investigation team, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, are investigating, the release said.