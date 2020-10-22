Man, 76, dies in crash between semi-trailer and pickup truck near Carman, Man.

A crash involving a semi-trailer and pickup truck southwest of Winnipeg left a 76-year-old man dead on Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP say.

The semi entered the intersection of Road 35 N and Road 20 W, about seven kilometres east of Carman, and hit the pickup around 1:30 p.m., police said in a Thursday news release.

The driver of the pickup was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 60-year-old driver of the semi was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash, which is still being investigated by RCMP.

