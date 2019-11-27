Man dies after 2 vehicles hit him on Manitoba highway

A 22-year-old man is dead after he was hit by two vehicles on a highway in Selkirk, Man.

The man was standing in the middle of Highway 9, just north of Manitoba Avenue, wearing dark clothing, RCMP said.

Around 8:45 p.m., a woman driving an SUV tried to avoid the man but couldn't change her path in time. The man was then hit again, by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, RCMP said.

Both drivers stopped and immediately called 911. The man, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collisions, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Selkirk is about 35 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

