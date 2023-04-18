Man, 66, dead after collision in southern Manitoba

A two-vehicle crash in southern Manitoba on Monday left a 66-year-old man dead and sent two other people to hospital.

The man was driving a westbound SUV on Highway 245, just west of Roseisle, around 11:30 a.m., when he tried to make a left turn and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

He was rushed hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 67-year-old man, who was driving the truck, and a 66-year-old woman, who was in the passenger seat, were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

Roseisle is about 85 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

