Man, 66, dead after collision in southern Manitoba
A two-vehicle crash in southern Manitoba on Monday left a 66-year-old man dead and sent two other people to hospital.
67-year-old man, 66-year-old woman sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
The man was driving a westbound SUV on Highway 245, just west of Roseisle, around 11:30 a.m., when he tried to make a left turn and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck.
He was rushed hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A 67-year-old man, who was driving the truck, and a 66-year-old woman, who was in the passenger seat, were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
Roseisle is about 85 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.
