Man, 66, dead after collision in southern Manitoba

A two-vehicle crash in southern Manitoba on Monday left a 66-year-old man dead and sent two other people to hospital.

An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021.
RCMP say a man driving an SUV tried to turn off a highway in southern Manitoba and went into the path of a vehicle heading in the opposite direction on the highway. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

The man was driving a westbound SUV on Highway 245, just west of Roseisle, around 11:30 a.m., when he tried to make a left turn and was hit by an eastbound pickup truck.

He was rushed hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 67-year-old man, who was driving the truck, and a 66-year-old woman, who was in the passenger seat, were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.

Roseisle is about 85 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

