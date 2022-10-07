Southern Manitoba man, 22, dead after vehicle rolls off road, gets submerged in ditch

A 22-year-old man died Thursday after the vehicle he was driving rolled into a water-filled ditch in southern Manitoba, police say.

RCMP were called just before 10 a.m. about a vehicle submerged in a ditch on Road 10 North and Road 38 East, just northwest of Vita.

Emergency crews found the driver — the only person in the vehicle — inside. The 22-year-old, from the rural municipality of Stuartburn, was pronounced dead.

It is believed that sometime overnight the vehicle was travelling south on Road 38 when it turned onto Road 10 and went off the road, police said in a news release Friday.

RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

