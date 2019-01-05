1 killed, 3 injured in crash near Powerview-Pine Falls, Man.

A woman is dead and three others are injured following a Friday crash near Powerview-Pine Falls, Man., RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called at about 4:50 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Provincial Road 304, about seven kilometres south of Powerview-Pine Falls — a town just over 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Police say the lone occupant of a northbound vehicle, a 54-year-old woman from Beausejour, died at the scene.

All three occupants of the southbound vehicle are from Hollow Water First Nation.

The 66-year-old male driver and a 31-year-old female passenger in that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a 60-year-old passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition.

P​​olice blame icy road conditions for the crash.

All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not a factor in the crash, say police.

Powerview RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

More from CBC Manitoba:

