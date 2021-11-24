74-year-old man killed after vehicle hit by dump truck near Portage la Prairie

A 74-year-old man died after the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a dump truck in southern Manitoba on Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

The dump truck went through the stop sign at the intersection of Road 68 N. and Road 38 W. in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

It slammed into the pickup truck, which rolled before it landed upside down in the ditch, according to RCMP.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, where the 74-year-old was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old man who was driving the dump truck was arrested for criminal negligence causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision.

Police say the intersection was snow-packed and ice covered at the time.

