18-year-old dies in crash on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway: RCMP

An 18-year-old has died after RCMP say she lost control of her vehicle on Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway early Thursday morning and collided with a pickup truck.

Officers responded around 6:25 a.m. to the crash, which happened in the southbound lane of the north Perimeter Highway about four kilometres south of the Highway 6 intersection, Mounties said in a Friday news release.

Police said they determined the woman was driving in the southbound lane when she slid across the median and collided with the truck, which was going north.

The Winnipeg woman was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries, the release said.

The 67-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man., who was driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said they're still investigating the crash with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.