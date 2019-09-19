Man, 68, dies in crash with semi-trailer west of Winnipeg

A 68-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man., has died after his vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer west of Winnipeg on Thursday morning.

According to RCMP, the man was driving east on Provincial Road 331 when he failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 13 around 8 a.m. His vehicle was hit by a northbound semi, RCMP said.

The crash, near the community of Oakville — about 60 kilometres west of Winnipeg — shut down the highways in the area for several hours.

The driver of the semi — a 48-year-old man from Carberry, Man. — was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The 68-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

