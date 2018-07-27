Alcohol possible factor in highway crash that killed driver: RCMP

Alcohol might have been a factor in a fatal collision in the town of Mitchell, Man., on Thursday, police say.

RCMP were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Ash Street around 6:30 p.m.

A car was travelling east on Highway 52 at high speed when it hit another car and rolled, police said. The driver and only occupant, a 37-year-old man, was thrown from the car.

The man, from Zhoda, Man., was declared dead at the scene. Police say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The investigation continues.

Mitchell is about 50 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

More from CBC Manitoba: