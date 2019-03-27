Truck carrying hazardous material involved in fatal crash in Minnedosa, Man.

A truck driver hauling a load of hazardous fertilizer has died following a single-vehicle crash in Minnedosa, Man., Saturday.

The semi-trailer carrying anhydrous ammonia was heading west on Road 85 N. when police say it went through the intersection at Provincial Road 262 and crashed into a tree around 9:30 a.m.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Kelwood, Man., was killed in the crash.

The ammonia remained intact and did not leak after the crash, say police.

Anhydrous ammonia can be fatal when there is exposure to high concentrations of the product. It is used as a farm fertilizer, and is flammable and caustic.

Crews from the Rivers Fire Department, Minnedosa Fire Department and Manitoba Sustainable Development are working to safely remove the hazardous material.

Minnedosa RCMP expect Provincial Road 262 between Third Street S.E. and Road 86 N. will be closed for several hours.

Police are investigating and say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Minnedosa is approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

