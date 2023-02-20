16-year-old girl dies in 2-vehicle crash in south central Manitoba

A 16-year-old girl died when the vehicle she was a passenger in was involved in a head-on crash with a SUV in south central Manitoba on Friday afternoon, RCMP say.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Mounties were called to the crash on Highway 23, near the intersection of Road 26 N, two kilometres north of Mariapolis, Man., RCMP said in a release on Monday. Mariapolis is about 145 km southwest of Winnipeg.

Police believe a vehicle with four teenage girls was travelling northbound on Highway 23 when it hit an icy section and lost control, colliding with a southbound SUV driven by a 69-year-old man from Baldur, Man.

The 16-year-old girl from Swan Lake who was sitting in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver from Mariapolis was airlifted to hospital in Winnipeg by STARS Air Ambulance with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers in the back seat, a 13-year-old from Mariapolis and a 12-year-old from Notre Dame de Lourdes, along with the SUV driver were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are investigating with a forensic collision reconstructionist.

