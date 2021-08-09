2 teen girls dead after car and semi-trailer truck crash south of Winnipeg

Two girls, age 17 and 14, died after the vehicle they were in and a semi-trailer truck collided south of Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was driving, with the younger girl as passenger.

Their vehicle was headed west on Provincial Road 305 and entered the intersection with Highway 75, near the community of Ste. Agathe, RCMP said.

Their vehicle crashed with a northbound semi on Highway 75, driven by a 54-year-old man from Winnipeg.

Both girls, from Roseau River, were pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 p.m., police said.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

RCMP, with a forensic collision reconstructionist, continue to investigate the crash.

