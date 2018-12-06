Driver killed when his vehicle veers off Manitoba road, Mounties say

A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving veered off a Manitoba highway.

The man, 64, was driving on Provincial Road 302 near Richer, shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday when his vehicle left the road, RCMP said Thursday.

The vehicle plowed through a ditch and came to rest against several trees, police wrote in a news release.

The deceased, from La Broquerie, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene. La Broquerie is about 70 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg and roughly 10 kilometres south of Richer.

Police say alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision. Their investigation continues.