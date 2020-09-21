2 dead after vehicle rolls upside down in watery ditch

A 28-year-old man and 30-year-old woman died when the vehicle they were in rolled off a highway in Manitoba's Interlake region and into a ditch filled with water.

RCMP were called around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday about the crash on Highway 8 at Road 23 E, in the Rural Municipality of Bifrost. Someone driving past saw the vehicle in the ditch and called 911.

The car in the ditch was on its hood, submerged in water, RCMP said.

The man, who was the driver, and the woman passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from Morden and were wearing seatbelts at the time, police said.

RCMP believe the car was heading west on Highway 8 when it lost control and went off the road.

