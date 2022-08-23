Woman, 22, dies in highway crash in western Manitoba

A 22-year-old woman is dead and three other people were taken to hospital after a crash near Waywayseecappo First Nation in western Manitoba on Sunday.

A westbound vehicle, driven by a 24-year-old man, was turning left off Highway 45 onto Road 151 when it was hit by an eastbound pickup truck around 10:45 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The 22-year-old woman, from Waywayseecappo, was a passenger in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The 54-year-old man driving the truck and his female passenger also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision, RCMP said.

Police are still investigating and no charges have yet been laid.

