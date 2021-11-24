Driver, 17, killed in head-on crash on Highway 59 near Niverville

A 17-year-old is dead after a head-on crash between two pickup trucks on Highway 59, outside of Niverville.

RCMP were called about around 6:20 p.m. Sunday about a crash on Highway 59, about a half kilometre south of Prefontaine Road.

When officers arrived, the teenaged driver of the southbound truck and two occupants from the northbound truck — a 58-year-old man who was driving and 45-year-old woman who was a passenger — were receiving emergency medical attention from paramedics.

All three were sent to hospital with serious injuries. Two days later the 17-year-old male, who was the only one in the southbound pickup, died from his injuries, police said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision, RCMP said, adding visibility was clear and the roads were dry, other than a small strip of snow on the centre line, at the time.

More news from CBC Manitoba: