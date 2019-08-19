East St. Paul man, 82, dies in crash at Perimeter Highway exit ramp: RCMP

An 82-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was hit on Henderson Highway while trying to turn onto a Perimeter Highway exit ramp Sunday night, police say.

The driver was heading south down Henderson when he started turning left onto a ramp to the Perimeter, RCMP said.

A 58-year-old driver travelling north out of Winnipeg crashed into the 82-year-old's vehicle, police said.

The 82-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 58-year-old suffered only minor injuries.

The 82-year-old wasn't wearing a seatbelt, RCMP said. Investigators also belive he failed to yield the right of way to the northbound driver.

Alcohol isn't believed to be a factor.

RCMP continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba: