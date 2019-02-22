Woman dies after being thrown from car in Flin Flon rollover

A 21-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed and rolled in the northern Manitoba city of Flin Flon.

RCMP were called about the crash on Third Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the woman lost control of the vehicle, which then collided with a hydro pole before rolling. She was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

The woman, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RCMP do not believe she was wearing a seatbelt and say speed might have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

