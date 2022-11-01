Man, 55, dead after vehicle goes into ditch, hits pole in southeastern Manitoba

A 55-year-old man died Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving went off the highway and hit a pole, RCMP say.

Emergency crews were called just before 1 p.m. to Highway 52 near Carriere Road, between Steinbach and La Broquerie.

The man, from the rural municipality of La Broquerie, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

More news from CBC Manitoba: