Girls, 4 and 6, dead in crash north of Dauphin, RCMP say

Two young girls are dead after a two-vehicle crash just north of Dauphin on Friday night, RCMP said.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash just after 8 p.m., three kilometres north of the western Manitoba city, about 250 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

A Ford pickup truck and Dodge pickup truck collided at the intersection of highways 362 and 147.

Two girls, ages four and six, were removed from the Dodge and rushed to hospital in Dauphin in critical condition where they later died, RCMP said.

A 30-year-old Dauphin woman and another adult woman were also taken from the Dodge to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two 24-year-old men in the Ford were take to hospital in Dauphin. One suffering life-threatening injuries was subsequently sent to hospital in Winnipeg in unstable condition.

Investigators believe the Ford was headed east on Highway 147 when it drove through the Highway 362 intersection and hit the side of the northbound Dodge.

RCMP continue to investigate whether alcohol was a factor.

