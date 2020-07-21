Man faces 15 charges in collision that killed 2 girls near Dauphin, Man.

RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man with impaired driving causing death, among other charges, in relation to a collision that killed two girls near Dauphin last summer.

Oksana Dutchyshen, 6, and Quinn Dutchyshen, 4, died on Aug. 16, 2019, after the vehicle they were in with their mother, Clare, was hit by a driver who ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Road 147 N and Highway 362, about 1 ½ kilometres north of Dauphin.

Clare McBride and another woman who was also in the vehicle, a Dodge Ram, were taken to hospital with serious injuries as well. The two men in the other vehicle, a Ford F150, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The man who was driving the Ford F150 is now facing 15 charges after an "exhaustive investigation," an RCMP news release says.

He is facing:

Two counts of impaired driving causing death.

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Two counts of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level equal or above 0.08 causing death.

Three counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level equal to or above 0.08 causing bodily harm.

He is set to appear in Dauphin provincial court on Aug. 11.