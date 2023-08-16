Man, 21, charged in Winnipeg crash that killed woman in December

A 21-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with impaired driving causing death after a Tyndall Park area crash in December that left a 42-year-old woman dead.

The man turned himself in to police on Aug. 8 following a lengthy investigation, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Investigators say he was under the influence and speeding behind the wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Inkster Boulevard. He ran a red light at King Edward Street around 12:30 a.m. on Dec.10, 2022.

His truck slammed into a Toyota RAV4 that had the right-of-way to turn onto King Edward from the opposite lane of Inkster. The impact sent the vehicles about 85 metres from the intersection.

The woman driving the SUV suffered fatal injuries. She was the only one in her vehicle.

The man, who was also the sole occupant of his truck, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

In addition to impaired driving offences, he has also been charged with causing death by criminal negligence.

He remains in custody.