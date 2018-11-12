'Justice system failed,' daughter says after charges dropped against driver in fatal crash

When her mother died in a car crash on a Manitoba highway last year, Jessica Faial held out hope that the driver of the other vehicle would face some form of punishment.

Those hopes were dashed after a hearing in a Brandon courtroom on Thursday, when charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm against the driver were stayed.

"I just feel that the justice system failed. They failed in not holding him criminally responsible," Faial said.

Her mother, Judy Lavallee, was a passionate labour activist, and it was that passion that took her down Highway 16 on May 28, 2017, heading to a conference in Russell, a town just over 300 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

As she was driving between Foxwarren and Binscarth, however, a truck heading in the opposite direction swerved into her lane, hitting her head-on.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on a clear day, Faial said.

"There was no reason for it to happen," she said.

Faial says an RCMP officer told her the driver of the truck had fallen asleep at the wheel. She says other witnesses have told her they saw the truck driving erratically, swerving in and out of traffic, and speeding to pass other vehicles.

'Are we dead?'

Dawn Sabeski was driving, with Lavallee beside her in her GMC Terrain, when they were hit by the truck. She remembers seeing the truck coming toward them, and Lavallee pulled closer to the shoulder to create more space between them and the other vehicle.

"I turned and I said to Judy, 'That truck looks awfully close to us.' Just as I said that, the truck hit us," she said.

Sabeski lost consciousness for a while. When she came to, she remembers saying to Lavallee: "Are we dead?"

But the 58-year-old woman didn't answer. Lavallee died at the scene.

Lavallee and Dawn Sabeski are shown together. They had been friends for more than 20 years when Lavallee died. (Submitted by Jessica Faial)

Sabeski tried to get out of the vehicle, but the bones in her pelvis, left femur, right foot and left hand were shattered. The seatbelt had cut into belly and torn her bowels.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital in Russell, where she was then flown to Winnipeg. The 62-year-old driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sabeski has undergone multiple surgeries and says she will never fully recover from her injuries, which makes the fact that the driver of the other vehicle won't face punishment even harder to bear.

"I'm pretty much put back together like Humpty Dumpty, and he just walks away with nothing," she said.

Crown won't say why charges dropped

The lawyer for the Crown in the case declined to comment on why the charges were dropped. Faial says she was told after a pre-trial hearing there was a lack of evidence to pursue the charges.

"I just think it's absolutely ridiculous," she said.

Efforts to reach the driver of the truck for comment were unsuccessful.

Lavallee worked as a unit clerk in adult emergency at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg along with her daughter.

Sabeski also worked in health care, and started working with Lavallee in the Canadian Union of Public Employees more than 20 years ago.

"Judy took me under her wing, and Judy was known as 'Mama Judy.' She just took care of everybody. She was a beautiful lady," she said.

Faial says her mother was "a force to be reckoned with" and her best friend.

"She believed that everybody should be treated equally. She was very much a champion for people who were sort of like the underdog, or felt like their voice wouldn't be heard," she said.

Lavallee was active in the labour movement. She is shown here with former federal NDP leader Jack Layton. (Submitted by Courtney Lavallee)

Since the crash, Faial says she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and has started seeing a psychiatrist.

"I can't go into HSC without having severe panic attacks," she said. Faial also suffers from severe anxiety when travelling on the highway.

"I have family that lives in Brandon that I have avoided going to see them, because I get so panicked when I'm in a vehicle now."

She doesn't believe the man driving the truck intended to hurt anyone when he got on the road that day, but if he was too tired to drive, she thinks there needs to be some consequence.

"I don't think this gentleman should be on the road," she said. "There needs to be tougher laws."