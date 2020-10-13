Man dead after car hits ditch and rolls north of Winnipeg

A 20-year-old man died when the car he was driving went into the ditch and rolled, throwing him from the vehicle, RCMP say.

Police were called around 2:15 a.m. Monday after a passing vehicle came across the crash on Netley Road, just west of Highway 8, about 40 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The 20-year-old man from Matlock, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle, police said, adding he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

