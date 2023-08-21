Crash kills 85-year-old in Manitoba's Interlake region on Sunday, RCMP say

An 85-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Manitoba's Interlake region on Sunday, RCMP say.

The man was driving west on Road 20 E. when his car collided with a pickup truck going south on Road 130 N., Mounties said in a news release on Monday.

RCMP responded to the collision, around 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg and just west of Lake Winnipeg in the rural municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The man in the car was from Gimli, Man., while the pickup truck driver was a 45-year-old man from Arnes, Man., Mounties said.

The crash caused the pickup truck to roll several times before both vehicles came to a stop in the west ditch. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck had minor physical injuries.

Gimli RCMP are investigating.

