Teen arrested in crash that killed 81-year-old Winnipeg woman

An arrest has been made in a crash that killed an 81-year-old woman and sent a 45-year-old man to hospital last October, Winnipeg police say.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday. He's charged with dangerous driving causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Police received multiple calls around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2022, about a crash at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street.

Corazon Manguerra, 81, was removed from a heavily-damaged SUV and rushed to hospital where she later died from her injuries. The 45-year-old man, who was also in the SUV, had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

All occupants of the other vehicle, a Dodge Carvan, ran from the scene after the collision but were later located and arrested, police said.

One of them, a 19-year-old passenger was sent to hospital for injuries that required surgery.

The Dodge Caravan involved in the fatal crash is seen later in the day. Police are asking the public for information, including dashboard camera video, of the van and how it was driving. (Travis Golby/CBC)

No charges were laid at the time against the driver because police did not know who was behind the wheel. But through forensic evidence analysis, investigators identified the 17-year-old boy was the driver.

The minivan was seen speeding before the crash, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with dash camera video footage of the van, or anyone who saw how it was being driven before the crash, to call 204-986-7085 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).