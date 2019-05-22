Driver dies after pickup rear-ends garbage truck near Anola

A man died after the pickup truck he was driving hit the back of a garbage truck on Highway 12 north of Anola, Man., police say.

Oakbank RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The pickup was travelling north on Highway 12 when it hit the garbage truck, which was stopped to pick up garbage, RCMP said in a news release.

A 19-year-old driver from the rural municipality of Springfield was the only person in the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 70-year-old man driving the garbage truck and a 24-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash. Both men are from Winnipeg.

The crash is still under investigation.

