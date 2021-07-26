Winnipeg woman killed in head-on collision Friday night

A Winnipeg woman was killed and another woman was seriously injured after a head-on motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 Friday night.

The collision happened about 10 kilometres south of St. Laurent, Man., along the eastern shore of Lake Manitoba.

Officers from the Lundar RCMP detachment responded to a call about the crash at close to 11:40 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one vehicle in the ditch and another in the middle of the highway, both with significant front end damage.

The driver of the vehicle in the ditch, a 28-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle on the highway, a 33-year-old woman, was rushed to hospital with serious physical injuries.

Both women were from Winnipeg and were the lone occupants of their vehicles.

Police believe the 28-year-old woman was driving southbound on Highway 6, while the 33-year-old woman was driving northbound when they collided in the southbound lane.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigative team are working to determine the cause of the crash.