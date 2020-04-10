17-year-old Morden girl dies after car collides with semi-trailer in rural Manitoba

A 17-year-old girl from Morden, Man. is dead after the car she was driving collided with a semi-trailer at an intersection in the rural municipality of Roland on Thursday.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 23 at Provincial Road 428, about 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg, at about 7:15 p.m., according to a news release issued Friday.

Police believe the girl was travelling north on Provincial Road 428 with a 13-year-old boy as her passenger. They came to a stop at the intersection of the highway and then merged into the intersection where they collided with a semi-trailer going east.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while her passenger was taken to hospital, RCMP say.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 50-year-old man from Steinbach, wasn't hurt.

More from CBC Manitoba: