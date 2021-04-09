77-year-old dead after grain truck hit by semi near Portage la Prairie

A 77-year-old man died Friday after his vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer in an intersection on the Trans-Canada Highway, Manitoba RCMP say.

The Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment received a call at noon Friday about a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of the Trans-Canada and Angle Road, just southeast of the city.

Investigators believe an eastbound semi-trailer, driven by a 21-year-old West St. Paul man, collided with a southbound grain truck driven by the 77-year-old, who was trying to cross the highway, police say.

Both men were sent to hospital. The 21-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released, police say.

The 77-year-old, from Haywood — about 40 kilometres south of Portage la Prairie — was pronounced dead upon arrival, police say.

An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and the RCMP criminal collision investigation team are helping with the investigation, which is ongoing, police say.

