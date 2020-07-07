Collision at Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway intersection claims life of 13-year-old girl

A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg was killed in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway Monday afternoon that left three others injured.

Reports came in at about 2:30 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 26 and the Trans-Canada, in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The 13-year-old girl was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle that was turning north onto Highway 26. When it entered the intersection, it was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man from Winnipeg, RCMP said.

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle she was in, a 36-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 44-year-old driver of the other vehicle was treated and released at the scene of the collision.

RCMP say seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision and that alcohol was not a factor.

The Portage la Prairie detachment and a traffic analyst continue to investigate.