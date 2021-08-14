Part of Pembina Highway closed as police respond to fatal collision involving pedestrian
Winnipeg police have closed off part of Pembina Highway Friday evening due to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
All northbound lanes of Pembina Highway between Plaza Drive and Adamar Drive are closed to traffic, police say.
The closure is expected to last several hours.
Police have not provided any further details at this time.