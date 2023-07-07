Content
Winnipeg woman, 53, dead after head-on collision with semi in southwestern Manitoba

A 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 16 Thursday morning.

Collision happened Thursday morning on Highway 16, near Gladstone

A closeup shows the side of an RCMP car.
A 53-year-old Winnipeg woman has died in a fatal head-on crash on Highway 16 near Gladstone, Man. (CBC)

The collision happened about 12 kilometres east of Gladstone around 10:30 a.m., an RCMP news release says.

The woman was driving west in an SUV with an 18-year-old man in the passenger seat, when it veered into the eastbound lane and collided with a semi, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene, while the 18-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the news release says.

The 63-year-old man driving the semi was not injured.

Neepawa RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

